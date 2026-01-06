New Delhi: Homegrown carmakers Tata Motors, and Mahindra and Mahindra are increasingly improving the speed at which they develop products to gain market share in an intensely competitive domestic market, according to senior executives at auto component makers working with the companies.
Indian carmakers take a leaf out of Chinese playbook to bring out models quickly
SummaryIndian carmakers Tata and Mahindra are aggressively shortening product development cycles to compete with Chinese speed.
