Cotton yarn industry to see 5-7% volume growth in FY24: Report1 min read 13 Jul 2023, 05:48 PM IST
Analysts have warned that average sales realisation of cotton yarn is expected to fall by 12-17% followed by a decline in cotton prices.
New Delhi: Indian cotton yarn industry is likely to witness 5-7% year-on-year growth in sales volume, while the operating margin is expected to expand by 100-150 bps in FY24, according to a report by CareEdge Ratings released Thursday.
