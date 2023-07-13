Cotton yarn industry to see 5-7% volume growth in FY24: Report

“Demand for cotton yarn in FY22 was strong, driven by downstream demand for home-textile products and the advantage of lower domestic cotton prices compared to international prices. Furthermore, America’s ban on cotton products from China’s Xinjiang region redirected some of the demand from China to other countries, including India. This increased demand also led to an elevated cotton yarn spread of around ₹125 per kg in FY22, which was 25-30% higher than the historical average," it said in a report.

