Centre waives quality assurance charges for defence exports boosting cost competitiveness

 1 min read Saurav Anand 10 May 2023, 06:02 PM IST

With this move, the Indian defence industry will now be able to compete more effectively in the global market, providing a much-needed boost to the country’s exports

n the past few years, India has emerged as a significant exporter of defence equipment to countries such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Israel, among others. (Photo: AFP)Premium
n the past few years, India has emerged as a significant exporter of defence equipment to countries such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Israel, among others. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: The Centre has waived off quality assurance (QA) charges under its administrative control for stores meant for exports, in a move aimed at promoting ease of doing business and making Indian defence products more competitive in the global market, the defence ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The ministry provides proof/testing facility to the industry for their products through its various proof/testing establishments, but charges are levied by QA agencies as per fixed rates, which adversely affects the cost competitiveness of the products, the ministry said in a statement.

This will make defence products cost competitive in the global market, it added.

The decision is expected to give a much-needed impetus to India’s defence exports, which have been growing steadily over the years. In the past few years, India has emerged as a significant exporter of defence equipment to countries such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Israel, among others. However, the country still lags behind major exporters like the US and Russia, and this move is aimed at bridging this gap.

It is also a step towards the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, which aims to make India a global manufacturing hub. With this move, the Indian defence industry will now be able to compete more effectively in the global market, providing a much-needed boost to the country’s exports.

Updated: 10 May 2023, 06:02 PM IST
