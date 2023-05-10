Centre waives quality assurance charges for defence exports boosting cost competitiveness

Centre waives quality assurance charges for defence exports boosting cost competitiveness1 min read 10 May 2023, 06:02 PM IST
With this move, the Indian defence industry will now be able to compete more effectively in the global market, providing a much-needed boost to the country’s exports
New Delhi: The Centre has waived off quality assurance (QA) charges under its administrative control for stores meant for exports, in a move aimed at promoting ease of doing business and making Indian defence products more competitive in the global market, the defence ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×