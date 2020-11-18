Indian electronics industry wants PLI scheme for laptops and tablets

The new PLI scheme from the Indian government offers manufacturers 4-6% incentive for manufacturing mobile phones and their components in the country. While this scheme is expected to be extended to other industries eventually, it has been given only to mobile manufacturers right now. “The global market for these two products (laptops and tablets) is expected to be largely around US$ 220 billion per year over the next five years. In India, the market size is estimated to continue to be around US$ 7 billion for the same period," said the report.