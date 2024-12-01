Industry
Size matters: Decoding Indian manufacturing’s problem of scale
howindialives.com 9 min read 01 Dec 2024, 06:15 PM IST
Summary
- The chief executive officer of an Indian manufacturing company recently admitted that his firm would be more competitive internationally if its factory sizes were bigger—larger plants reap economies of scale better. However, he deliberately chose not to grow. Why?
New Delhi: The production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme—one of the ways in which this government was hoping to increase manufacturing in India—is going through a slowdown, with planned expansions to the programme being put on hold. Disbursements under the scheme, which amounted to ₹10,000 crore in 2023-24, had slowed to around ₹1,000 crore so far this year, according to a Mint report.
