Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Industry >Manufacturing >Indian pharma sector can grow to $ 65 billion industry by 2024: Sadananda Gowda
Glenmark Pharma’s current portfolio consists of 135 products authorised for distribution in the US market and 62 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) pending approval with the USFDA. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

Indian pharma sector can grow to $ 65 billion industry by 2024: Sadananda Gowda

1 min read . 11:18 AM IST Staff Writer

  • Addressing a video conference 'FICCI LEADS 2020', the minister highlighted that India is one of the largest manufacturers and exporter of generic medicines across the world

Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister D V Sadananda Gowda has said India is one of the largest manufacturers and exporters of generic medicines across the world. During initial phase, he said, HCQ and Azithromycin was identified as one of medicines under treatment protocol for Covid-19 in emergency cases. Referring to India supplying these medicines to more than 120 countries across the world; he underlined that India thereby earned the reputation of reliable supplier of medicines.

Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister D V Sadananda Gowda has said India is one of the largest manufacturers and exporters of generic medicines across the world. During initial phase, he said, HCQ and Azithromycin was identified as one of medicines under treatment protocol for Covid-19 in emergency cases. Referring to India supplying these medicines to more than 120 countries across the world; he underlined that India thereby earned the reputation of reliable supplier of medicines.

Addressing a video conference 'FICCI LEADS 2020', the minister highlighted that India is one of the largest manufacturers and exporter of generic medicines across the world.

Addressing a video conference 'FICCI LEADS 2020', the minister highlighted that India is one of the largest manufacturers and exporter of generic medicines across the world.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

India is the only country with the largest number of US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) compliant pharma plants (more than 262 including APIs) outside of USA and exports USD 20 billion worth of pharma products to various countries, including high standards complying countries like the US and Europe, he added.

"We are confident that the Indian pharma sector can grow to USD 65 billion industry by 2024," Gowda said.

"This is a very very good time to invest and set up manufacturing base in India in pharma sector. One can enter India market through joint ventures also. The advantage is that you can get access to big markets like domestic Indian market, US, Japan, EU and South East Asia through India as far as pharma sector is concerned," he said.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.