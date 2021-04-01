Indian Railway’s Production unit,Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala has created another record in the production of coaches during fiscal 2020-21.

Rail Coach Factory, is one of the largest coach manufacturing unit has produced as many as 1500 coaches during the year 2020-21, of which 1,497 are LHB coaches. It manufactured 1342 coaches during last corresponding year i.e. 2019-20.

The modern LHB coaches, that are based on German technology, were first introduced on the Indian Railways network in the year 2000. However, the first indigenous LHB coach was put into service on the rail network in 2003. As compared to conventional ICF- design train coaches, the LHB coaches are considered to be better,safer and technologically advanced.

Interestingly, 1500 coaches manufactured during the the year are highest in the last five years, with 1489 coaches last manufactured in 2016-17. Also, the the increase in production volume is significant due to hard times of covid pandemic during which production remained suspended for a considerable time.

RCF had manufactured 182 coaches in the month of March , thus surpassing the highest ever monthly coach production of 154 coaches in December 2020. Again, a record average daily production of 7.28 coaches a day was achieved during this month, which is the highest ever daily coach production in the history of RCF. During Feb’2021, RCF achieved average daily production of 6.30 coaches.

Besides on a LHB coach production, it rolled out a new 83 berth AC 3 Tier Economy coach with comfort-rich features.

Modern passenger amenities have been taken to a new peak in this coach which successfully passed the high speed oscillation trials conducted by RDSO, Lucknow. Also, RCF produced a Double Decker equipped with the most modern amenities that can run at a top speed of 160 kmph. RCF also rolled out Light weight Parcel coach Mark-II for quicker transportation of parcel goods.

Elucidating on RCF’s stupendous performance during the year, Ravinder Gupta, GM RCF said that despite the Corona crisis in the whole world, the record we have produced in comparison to the previous years is very commendable.

Despite Corona restrictions and supply chain bottlenecks, RCF employees demonstrated amazing potential and dedication. RCF not only achieved record LHB production but also gained special acclaim in the country by producing new products like LVPH Mark-2, Economy 3AC and 160 KMPH double-decker.

RCF is committed to take production to a new peak in the new financial year as well and touch the 2000 figure in coach production. He said that RCF will start bulk production of AC Economy Class Coaches besides commencing the new coach designs of LGS AC, Narrow Gauge Vista Dome and narrow gauge coaches for export.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via