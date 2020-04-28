Indian Railways' RCF begins coach production at Kapurthala

The coach production unit of the Indian Railways has been opened adhering all safety precautions and issued guidelines by Ministry of Home Affairs orders and local administration.

A total 3744 employees have been permitted to join the work who are residing inside the RCF premises township. As per the guidelines of Ministry of Home Affairs and advisory of State Governments, other production units of Indian Railways will resume production as and when advised.

RCF Kapurthala has turned out two coaches in two working days. One LHB high capacity parcel van and o­ne Luggage cum Generator car has been turned out o­n 23 April and 24 April respectively.

The employees who joined duty after lock down have been issued a safety kit having masks, sanitizer bottle and soap to individual.

All permitted employees have been call o­n duty in factory for coach production. In administrative offices, all officers have joined offices and 33% staff is being call in rotation roster basis.

All workers are being regularly counselled by their supervisors and officers for safety guidelines to be followed at work place. Hands free liquid soap dispenser & wash basins have been provided in sufficient quantity and shop floor and offices for the employees.

Workers are being called in three shifts having different timings. There is a gap between the entries, lunch time and exit timings for all three shifts. Every employee is being screened at the entrance gates by thermal scanners for their body temperatures. Each vehicle which is entering in RCF premises is being sanitized by mist sanitizer tunnel provided at entrance gates. All workers are maintaining the social distancing protocol and following all safety and hygiene guidelines at their work place. Lala Lajpat Rail Hospital situated in RCF campus has provided separate counters and OPD cell for the patients having any symptoms of Covid infection.

24 Bed Quarantine facilities in RCF campus and 8 bed isolation ward in LLR Hospital is ready to handle any case related to Covid-19.

Depending upon the lockdown orders in States, others to start production as soon as they get clearance from State Governments.

