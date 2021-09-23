Indian steel firms eye record  exports in FY22

“While subdued domestic demand during Q1FY22 was a factor behind the spurt in exports, China’s production curbs in H2CY21 and its accommodative policy for imports of semis and scrap are expected to keep India’s steel exports (finished steel and semis) at elevated levels. We expect net exports to rise at 8 million tonnes in FY22 compared to 6 million tonnes last fiscal year," said Priyesh Ruparelia, vice president, co-group head, corporate sector ratings, Icra Ltd. Exports were up by 13% in April-August despite the high base of FY21, but steel spreads are expected to fall quarter-on-quarter, unless domestic demand improves in Q3, he added. “Assuming spot coking coal prices of $379 per tonne to continue till October, average cost of coking coal would increase by $140 per mt in Q3 compared to Q2. This will translate into a cost increase of ₹8,300 per mt, while iron ore prices have reduced only by ₹1,200 per mt in Q2 FY21 and may not fall much in Q3 due to expected supply tightness in Odisha," said Ruparelia.