Indian steel prices begin to fall but Chinese demand holds the key

Domestic rebar prices have also corrected due to the reduction in iron ore prices and increasing production by secondary steel producers. Domestic rebar prices in mid-February were at ₹48,800 a tonne, 9% lower month-on-month but 38% higher compared to the same period last year. Furthermore, the recent budget announcements reducing the import duty on steel scrap shall encourage secondary steel producers to now increase the output since reliance on the current high-cost iron ore has reduced. This would help improve rebar supply and put pressure on steel prices, the report said.