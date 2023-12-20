India’s auto parts makers’ H1FY24 sales up at ₹2.98 tn
Data released by Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) showed exports of auto components grew marginally by 2.7% to $10.4 billion ( ₹85,870 crore), while imports rose 3.6% to $10.6 billion ( ₹87,420 crore).
NEW DELHI : India’s auto parts makers generated a revenue of ₹2.98 trillion ($36.1 billion) in the first half this fiscal year, driven by robust demand from automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and a slight increase in exports despite high inflation in the western markets.