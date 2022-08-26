India's biggest alcohol company halts some whiskey sales

Currently, each state sets its own alcohol prices. Nagarajan said Diageo is lobbying for a mechanism to allow pricing to rise with inflation, which the company expects to remain heightened for the next two quarters, as well as inclusion in India’s nationally applied goods-and-service-tax. The latter would help streamline the process, though she said it might be a long way off, with states unwilling to relinquish control over a lucrative revenue source.