State-owned CIL's subsidiaries Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL) and South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL) registered a decline in coal production in the April-December period of the current financial year.

While coal production of BCCL dropped by 2.6 per cent, in case of SECL the fossil fuel output declined by 9.4 per cent, Coal India Ltd (CIL) said in a regulatory filing.

However, other subsidiaries of Coal India Ltd like Northern Coalfields Ltd, Eastern Coalfield Ltd (ECL), Central Coalfields Ltd (CCL) and Western Coalfields Ltd registered a growth in coal production in April-December period of the ongoing fiscal, the filing said.

Coal India's production in the April-December period was 543.4 million tonnes (MT), against 531.9 MT in the year-ago period.

In December coal production by the maharatna firm was at 72.4 MT, as against 71.9 MT of coal produced in the corresponding month of previous fiscal.