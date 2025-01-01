Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Industry / Manufacturing/  India's coal production by CIL arms declines in April-December period, fossil fuel output down 9.4%

India's coal production by CIL arms declines in April-December period, fossil fuel output down 9.4%

Nikita Prasad

  • India's coal production by CIL arms declines in April-December period, fossil fuel output down 9.4%

Indian workers use heavy machinery to shift a pile of coal at an open cast mine owned by The Sinagareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) at Godavarikhani, some 250 kilometers east of Hyderabad, 27 July 2007. The mined and refined coal from the colliery is mostly consumed by the National Thermal Power Station (NTPC) in Ramagundam a 2800 MW power plant supplying power to surrounding states as well as towns in Andhra Pradesh. AFP PHOTO/Noah SEELAM

State-owned CIL's subsidiaries Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL) and South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL) registered a decline in coal production in the April-December period of the current financial year.

While coal production of BCCL dropped by 2.6 per cent, in case of SECL the fossil fuel output declined by 9.4 per cent, Coal India Ltd (CIL) said in a regulatory filing.

However, other subsidiaries of Coal India Ltd like Northern Coalfields Ltd, Eastern Coalfield Ltd (ECL), Central Coalfields Ltd (CCL) and Western Coalfields Ltd registered a growth in coal production in April-December period of the ongoing fiscal, the filing said.

Coal India's production in the April-December period was 543.4 million tonnes (MT), against 531.9 MT in the year-ago period.

In December coal production by the maharatna firm was at 72.4 MT, as against 71.9 MT of coal produced in the corresponding month of previous fiscal.

Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output. The company has set a target to produce 838 MT of coal in 2024-25.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.