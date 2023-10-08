India's electric vehicle boom: Where is the missing talent?
Summary
- Companies are rolling out multi-pronged strategies – from hiring expats to enrolling their employees in training programs that focus on electric vehicle manufacturing skills
The Indian auto sector has stepped on the gas pedal in electric vehicle production; however, the scarcity of talent has led to rampant poaching within the sector. Companies are rolling out multi-pronged strategies – from hiring expats to enrolling their employees in training programs that focus on electric vehicle manufacturing skills.