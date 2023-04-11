E-scooters drive EV sales to record 1 mn units in FY231 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 12:06 AM IST
EV sales in India rose 153% in FY23 from the previous year to 1.15 million units, surpassing the cumulative 1.09 million sales until the previous year
India’s electric vehicle sales, including two-wheelers, surpassed one million units in FY23, propelled by government incentives and robust production by automakers, marking a significant stride towards sustainable transportation.
