E-scooters drive EV sales to record 1 mn units in FY23

“While all the earlier (EV-related schemes since 2015 had a negligible effect on EV adoption, the revised FAME-2 in late 2022 had a dramatic effect on E2W (electric two-wheeler) adoption as it decreased their prices by around 35%. This started attracting the component supply chain that had earlier shunned anything to do with electric two-wheelers because of extremely low volumes. It was only in late 2021 that suppliers started queuing up to show their eagerness to develop EV components. It took most of these suppliers 12 to 18 months, the usual time that it takes to localize, and now most of them have started setting up sufficient capacities," said Sohinder Singh Gill, director-general of SMEV. “With only 5% adoption in FY23 and the short-term goal of 30% and the EV mission of 80% adoption by 2030 looks more like a mirage".

