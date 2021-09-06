BENGALURU: Indian drug developer Hetero said on Monday that it has received emergency use approval from the country's health authorities to make a generic version of Roche Holding AG's COVID-19 drug.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
