India's Hetero wins emergency use nod to make Roche's Covid drug

India's Hetero wins emergency use nod to make Roche's Covid drug1 min read . 01:32 PM IST
Indian drug developer Hetero said that it has received emergency use approval to make a generic version of Roche Holding AG's COVID-19 drug
BENGALURU: Indian drug developer Hetero said on Monday that it has received emergency use approval from the country's health authorities to make a generic version of Roche Holding AG's COVID-19 drug.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
