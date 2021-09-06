Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India's Hetero wins emergency use nod to make Roche's Covid drug

A sign at a diagnostics site for Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche.
1 min read . 01:32 PM IST Shivani Singh, Reuters

Indian drug developer Hetero said that it has received emergency use approval to make a generic version of Roche Holding AG's COVID-19 drug

BENGALURU: Indian drug developer Hetero said on Monday that it has received emergency use approval from the country's health authorities to make a generic version of Roche Holding AG's COVID-19 drug.

