India's mineral production rose 16% in April-Dec

NEW DELHI : Mineral production in India increased 16% in April-December FY22 compared to the same period of the last fiscal, according to provisional statistics of the Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM).

A statement by the Ministry of Mines on Thursday said that the index of mineral production of mining and quarrying sector for the month of December, 2021 stood at 120.3, higher by 2.6% compared to the level in the month of December, 2020.

In December, production level of coal stood at 7.48 crore tonne, higher by 5.3%, and that of gold increased 71% to 106 kg.

The rise in coal production comes after the country witnessed a severe coal shortage in September-October last year raising concerns of major interruption to power supplies.

A recent report by Fitch Ratings said that domestic coal production is likely rise gradually in 2022, although imports also are likely to rise moderately due to moderation in coal prices and projected growth in economic activities.

According the statement by the Ministry of Mines, the other minerals which witnessed a growth in production in December included magnesite (up 73.2%), bauxite (27.1%), lignite (21.4%), natural gas (utilised) (19.5%), coal (5.3%) and chromite (5.3%).

On the other hand, the production of some other important minerals showed a declined which included petroleum (crude) (down 1.8%), zinc concentrate (down 4.3%), iron (-6.2%), manganese ore (-7.3%), limestone (-7.5%), copper concentrate (-10.3%), lead concentrate (-17.4%), phosphorite (-20.4%) and diamond (-97.6%).

