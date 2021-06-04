Drugmaker Wockhardt is reportedly in ‘advanced stages of discussions for a deal related to Covid-19 drugs and vaccine. This comes a day after Union Health Ministry finalised arrangements with Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer Biological-E to reserve 30 crore coronavirus vaccine doses for which it will be making an advance payment of ₹1,500 crore.

The Exchange had sought clarification from Wockhardt Ltd with respect to the news. "The Company is in the process of negotiating manufacturing options for Covid -19 vaccine with global Vaccine developers as part of its normal pharmaceutical business. Since such agreements need technological evaluations, the Company is presently doing the same. It is also pertinent to note that such technical/commercial evaluations are meant to address the impact of the global pandemic owing to Covid-19 and to the best interest of the human race," Wockhardt Ltd had replied.

"Since the relevant agreements are not yet fully finalised, the same has not been informed to the Stock exchanges," Wockhardt Ltd said.

The company has always in the past submitted information, time to time, as required by the relevant statutes and is also committed to doing so in future. it added.

For the financial year ended March this year, the company posted a net profit of ₹688.60 crore. The company posted a loss of ₹43.39 crore for the previous financial year, Wockhardt said.

The total income of the company stood at ₹2,840.57 crore for the financial year ended March 2021. It was ₹2,882.80 crore for the year-ago fiscal year, it added.

