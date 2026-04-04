India’s pharma exports near $29 billion by February in FY26, maintain steady growth

Indian pharmaceutical exports reached nearly $29 billion up to February this financial year, showing a 5% growth. The sector, valued at around $60 billion, is expected to grow to $130 billion by 2030 despite global challenges.

PTI
Updated4 Apr 2026, 12:28 PM IST
Indian Pharma Exports Hit Nearly $29 Billion with 5% Growth This Fiscal Year
Indian Pharma Exports Hit Nearly $29 Billion with 5% Growth This Fiscal Year

Indian pharmaceutical exports stood at nearly USD 29 billion up to February this financial year registering a growth of five per cent compared to the same period last year, a top official said on Saturday.

K Raja Bhanu, Director General, Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India (PHARMEXCIL) said the sector, currently valued at approximately USD 60 billion, is projected to grow to USD 130 billion by 2030.

"Inspite of global challenges, pharmaceuticals exports have been one of the few sectors that has maintained its growth momentum. Pharmaceutical exports during the period April–February FY26 stood at USD 28.29 billion, reflecting a growth of 5.6 per cent compared to the same period in FY25 led by formulations, biologicals, vaccines and Ayush products," he said.

The official further said the exports reached USD 30.47 billion in FY 2024–25, reflecting a growth of 9.4 percent year on year despite global pricing pressures and trade volatilities..

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