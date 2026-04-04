India’s pharma exports near $29 billion by February in FY26, maintain steady growth

Indian pharmaceutical exports stood at nearly USD 29 billion up to February this financial year registering a growth of five per cent compared to the same period last year, a top official said on Saturday.

K Raja Bhanu, Director General, Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India (PHARMEXCIL) said the sector, currently valued at approximately USD 60 billion, is projected to grow to USD 130 billion by 2030.

"Inspite of global challenges, pharmaceuticals exports have been one of the few sectors that has maintained its growth momentum. Pharmaceutical exports during the period April–February FY26 stood at USD 28.29 billion, reflecting a growth of 5.6 per cent compared to the same period in FY25 led by formulations, biologicals, vaccines and Ayush products," he said.