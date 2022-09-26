India's push for home-grown navigation system jolts smartphone giants5 min read . Updated: 26 Sep 2022, 02:36 PM IST
India is pushing tech giants to make smartphones compatible with its home-grown navigation system within months.
India is pushing tech giants to make smartphones compatible with its home-grown navigation system within months, worrying the likes of Samsung, Xiaomi and Apple who fear elevated costs and disruptions as the move requires hardware changes, according to two industry sources and government documents seen by Reuters.