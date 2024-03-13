India's semicon capacity could touch 1.8 lakh wafers per month: Rajeev Chandrashekhar
India's fab-making capacity will surge considering the proposed projects that include a plan by Israel's Tower Semiconductor and the approved projects by Tata-PSMC and CG Power-Renesas
New Delhi: India's semiconductor manufacturing capacity is expected to touch 1.8 lakh wafers per month soon, considering the current project proposals, Rajeev Chandrashekhar, minister of state for electronics and information technology, said on Wednesday.
