New Delhi: India's semiconductor manufacturing capacity is expected to touch 1.8 lakh wafers per month soon, considering the current project proposals, Rajeev Chandrashekhar, minister of state for electronics and information technology, said on Wednesday.

The projects include a $11.5 billion plan by Israel's Tower Semiconductor and the approved projects by Tata-PSMC and CG Power-Renesas.

"Given all of what we have in terms of proposals, assuming we approve all of them, and what we intend to do for the SCL (Semiconductor Labs, Mohali), we will have close to 1.8 lakh wafers per month in terms of fab capacity in India," the minister said at Dholera Special Investment Region.

The minister was speaking on the sidelines of the foundation stone laying ceremonies of the three units – India’s first semiconductor fabrication unit by Tata Electronics Pvt Ltd with Taiwan’s PSMC in Dholara, Gujarat, an outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) facility at Morigaon, Assam, also by Tata Electronics Pvt Ltd, and an OSAT facility by CG Power in partnership with Renesas. The total investment for these projects is around ₹1.25 trillion.

The minister said these projects would likely reach commercial stages within 12-18 months. The projections made with the fab investments will be exceeded very quickly and growth in India’s semiconductor and electronics markets is expected to speed up the capacity build-up.

Speaking to reporters he said that the foreign partners are likely to get the original supply chains to India as they would not like to risk any changes to the process technology, but over time, substitutes for that will evolve in India.

The minister also said the Tata OSAT facility in Assam will produce chips for major companies such as IBM and Tesla.

"They have developed their own proprietary packaging technologies and manufacturing lines, they expect to have IBM and Tesla as their customers, as CM of Assam said, which I think is a huge additional milestone," he said.

"Not only is it about technology that has been developed in an area like packaging but also that gold-standard customers are adopting that technology, which is made in Assam."

In response to questions on ancillary companies of US-based Micron for incentives outside the existing ₹76,000-crore policy for building semiconductors in India, the minister said that the ministry of electronics and information technology (Meity) will take it up in the second round of investments.

“If there is a justification of a disability for that supply chain to move to India, but that is currently not covered by the second policy, the government has seized off and we'll explore when the second round of the second investments are sought by the ministry," he said.

He added that more funds would be sought under the scheme. "We already have a Tower Semiconductor's proposal of over $11.5 billion and if somebody else wants to come and set up another large fab in India, certainly the government of India will create the additional resources to support them," he said.

Regarding the dispute between ISMC consortium and Tower Semiconductor, Chandrasekhar stated the government would not interfere with the issues between former joint venture partners.

He added the government is open to reviewing import tariffs to aid the semiconductor supply chain, and the India Semiconductor Mission will take it up with the finance ministry if the industry proposes.

