India's tariffs on electronics inputs highest amongst competing economies

India's tariffs on electronics inputs highest amongst competing economies3 min read 06 Jul 2023, 11:27 PM IST
The industry body ICEA has said that the government must begin rationalising of tariffs or import duties to reduce disadvantages and increase competitiveness with rivals like Vietnam and China
New Delhi: India's tariffs on electronics inputs are the highest amongst competing economies, according to a study by the Indian Cellular and Electronics Association. The industry body has said that the government must begin rationalising of tariffs or import duties to reduce disadvantages and increase competitiveness with rivals like Vietnam and China.
