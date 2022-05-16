China’s loss is India’s gain in the textile sector, but it’s not that easy

NEW DELHI : A few months ago, a large German brand, which has been sourcing T-shirts from China for many years, reached out to a supplier in Tirupur, Tamil Nadu’s famous textile hub. Enquiries were made, due diligence done, and the company then promised a four-lakh piece T-shirt order for this fiscal to Warsaw International. Raja Shanmugham, managing director of Warsaw, says the brand indicated it wanted to shift a part of its business away from China but did not want to discuss the reasons for doing so. “In the last few months, many Tirupur-based suppliers have seen increased orders from international brands and we think this is at least partly due to their lessening dependence on China. But no customer has said so clearly," he says.