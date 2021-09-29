India's toy market has potential to double to $2 bn by 2025: Report

“Toys have been an integral part of Indian culture and heritage. While the desire to play is as unabated today as ever before, the global toy industry has come a long way. The nature and techniques of play are fast evolving, keeping pace with changes in technology and market demands. Toys categories such as Dolls, Soft toys, Baby & Infant and Pre-school are highly labor intensive with good potential for manufacturing capabilities in India and easy to penetrate export market, except for items that require decorations and similar value additions where the productivity levels are significantly lower (30-40%) than China," the report said.