Why the India-UK FTA has spooked medical device manufacturers. Hint: China
SummaryWhile India's free trade agreement with the UK is expected to benefit domestic exporters, it has raised concerns for medical device manufacturers over Chinese products entering India through the UK.
New Delhi: India’s free trade agreement with the UK is expected to open up a large market for Indian exporters but has left at least one sector flustered. Domestic manufacturers of medical devices fear Chinese-origin products could be routed into India through the UK by exploiting the zero-tariff provisions under the bilateral trade pact.