Industrial materials prices continue to decline with hopes of recovery in second half of 2023: Report

Industrial materials prices continue to decline with hopes of recovery in second half of 2023: Report3 min read 24 Jul 2023, 01:56 PM IST
Among the sub-components, energy prices experienced the most significant decline, dropping 17%. Ferrous metals also faced a considerable 11% fall, contributing to the overall bearish trend in the industrial materials market.
New Delhi: Prices of industrial materials have been on a decline for a while now, raising concerns for various sectors, but analysts foresee a potential rebound in the latter half of 2023, according to a report by S&P Global Market Intelligence.
