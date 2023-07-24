Industrial materials prices continue to decline with hopes of recovery in second half of 2023: Report

Crude prices have been severely impacted by robust non-OPEC+ supply growth and sluggish global demand, resulting in frequent downward revisions in forecasts. Experts predict a moderate average of $81 per barrel for Brent prices during the third and fourth quarters, as the second half of the year is expected to see a rise in prices. Notably, non-OPEC+ is projected to observe a total liquid supply growth of 2.2 million barrels per day, nearly aligning with the projected demand growth outlook of 2.3 million barrels per day.