Industrial policies have returned. What’s new?9 min read 27 Aug 2023, 10:28 PM IST
India has been criticised for appearing to be more trade interventionist in recent years. But, countries across the world have returned to some form of industrial policy.
New Delhi: After a reset triggered as part of the post-1991 liberalization process was completed, announcements on trade measures by the Indian government became boring, barely making the headlines. In the early-1990s, India’s peak tariff rate was in triple digits and dominated discussion on economic reform. By 2007-08, that peak rate had fallen to around 10%. Any further changes to trade policy, it was assumed, would just be minor tweaks and not worthy of headlines.