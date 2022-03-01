Commenting on the potential of industry 4.0 to build interconnected factories of the future, Ananth Chandramouli, managing director and head of the India business unit, Capgemini, said, “It is evident that by 2025, more than two-thirds of the Indian manufacturing sector will embrace intelligent industry 4.0 and will become an intelligent industry. This research shows that this decade is going to experience an amalgamation of Digital Insider (sensors and embedded software in products), Digital Continuity (creating and managing virtual worlds) and Digital Convergence (digitalization of core processes in an extended ecosystem)."