Industry lobby seeks GST relief for a different type of hybrids
Summary
REEVs are electric vehicles supported by a small internal combustion engine to charge the battery when it is running low. Currently, no Indian manufacturer sells such vehicles in India.
New Delhi: One of India’s top industry lobbies has asked the government to initiate discussions on providing range-extended electric vehicles or REEVs, a type of hybrid vehicle, tax parity with EVs to incentivise automakers to introduce such models.
