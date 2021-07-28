Industry officials discuss electronics manufacturing with Rajeev Chandrashekhar

Newly appointed Union Minister of State (MoS) for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrashekhar, held a virtual meeting with the Manufacturers Association of Information Technology (MAIT), an industry body representing information technology players in the country. Chandrashekhar and other industry leaders discussed ways to provide for the electronics sector in the country.

The meeting, which was requested by MAIT after Chandrashekhar took over the MoS post, was scheduled for 45 minutes but continued for over an hour and a half, said a person present at the meeting. He said that Chandrashekhar asked the industry to come back with their plans for India, and how these plans will benefit the country, promising that the government will work with the industry.

The industry executives also discussed various deficits in India’s plans, including the global chip shortages, which have affected companies’ ability to meet the targets set for the PLI scheme. The government had earlier extended the period for the PLI by extending it to 2026, and offering flexibility to players in terms of how they want to meet the targets.

“He was in listening mode. He left us with the message that we have to build together, and industry needs to come back to him with its plans, and how it will benefit India," the person said.

The meeting was also attended by Rajkumar Rishi, Managing Director of Dell (Consumer and Small Business), Manish Sharma, President and CEO of Panasonic, Prakash Mallya, Managing Director South-East Asia at Intel, and Murali Krishnan B, chief operating officer of Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi. Top officials from firms like Ssmsung, Acer, HP, Lenovo and more were also present. Saurabh Gaur, Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) also attended the meeting.

The meeting was arranged to discuss how to accelerate demand and create hubs for electronics in India. Industry players also discussed building a component manufacturing base, which will help extend the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme announced by the Indian government last year. The scheme is expected to increase local manufacturing of electronics and enhance exports in the next five years.

“This sector can benefit the most from the key initiatives undertaken by the Government such as 'Make in India', 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Ease of doing business'. Hence, it is essential to revive the economy by undertaking major reforms, and efforts shall be made to give importance to the new sectors/ industries for the economic development of the country," said Nitin Kunkolienker, President of MAIT.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.