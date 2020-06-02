Industry welcomes India’s electronic manufacturing schemes

“At the moment, the electronics industry is one of the fastest growing sectors, expected to reach $400 billion by 2025 with potential import opportunity of $150 billion, which can be leveraged locally," said Manish Sharma, President and chief executive officer (CEO) of Panasonic India. In his address today, IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had said that the government wants mobile phones to become the largest exported item from India and domestic value addition of 35-40% to mobile manufacturing by 2025.