Input cost pressures impact gross margins of white goods firms: report

NEW DELHI: Large white goods makers faced higher input costs that impacted earnings in the March quarter, according to a report by brokerage Motilal Oswal Institutional Equities. This is despite price hikes taken by companies to cushion the impact of hardening commodity costs.

In the second half of FY21 most commodities were at multi-year high levels. Copper, plastics, steel, and aluminium form the key commodities used in the white goods and electronics industry. Prices of copper, steel, aluminum, and polyprop were up 44%, 38%, 22%, and 29%, respectively, the report said.

“This took a toll on companies’ gross margins in Q3FY21 and Q4FY21. All companies reported margin decline of 2–5% in H2FY21 (barring Crompton)," analysts at the brokerage said in its report on the consumer durables sector.

Several large companies have taken price hikes since January—especially on televisions and air conditioners.

Continued inflation along with closure of non-essential stores in several states amid the ongoing second wave could have a bearing on June quarter earnings, said the brokerage in its note.

“Historical data does not provide enough evidence to ascertain demand elasticity across the various product categories at the consumer level. However, our interaction with various companies suggests the white goods space (air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines) may see moderation in demand on account of continued price inflation. The primary reason for this is that the large ticket sizes of the product categories vis-à-vis other product categories and secondly the availability of substitutes (such as fans and air coolers versus air conditioners. Price increases of 5–10% taken by companies across most categories have somewhat cushioned gross margins," according to the report.

The brokerage expects companies to undertake cost-cutting measures to counter an inflationary environment.

“Although commodity costs weighed on gross margins, the Ebitda margins of most companies expanded (barring Polycab)—led by sustained cost rationalization in employee expenses and reduced discretionary spends in other expenses, particularly ad spends," it said.

Until commodity prices moderate or demand picks up substantially, the brokerage expects cost cuts to continue.

