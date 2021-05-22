Input cost pressures impact gross margins of white goods firms: report

“Historical data does not provide enough evidence to ascertain demand elasticity across the various product categories at the consumer level. However, our interaction with various companies suggests the white goods space (air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines) may see moderation in demand on account of continued price inflation. The primary reason for this is that the large ticket sizes of the product categories vis-à-vis other product categories and secondly the availability of substitutes (such as fans and air coolers versus air conditioners. Price increases of 5–10% taken by companies across most categories have somewhat cushioned gross margins," according to the report.