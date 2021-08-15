Intel CEO pitches pricey chip plants to officials at home and abroad

Governments, particularly in Asia, have long wooed semiconductor companies with tax breaks and other incentives. That has contributed to shifting the center of gravity of the chip industry. The U.S. and Europe, which dominated chip production in 1990, have become manufacturing also-rans. The U.S. accounts for about 12% of global chip-production capacity, Europe 9%. Mr. Gelsinger has said he would like to see the U.S. at 30% of global capacity within the next 10 years and Europe at 20%.