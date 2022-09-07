Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Industry / Manufacturing /  Intel says it has no current plans to start manufacturing facility in India

Intel says it has no current plans to start manufacturing facility in India

 The logo of semiconductor chip maker Intel.
1 min read . 04:48 PM ISTReuters

  • Intel's comments came after India's transport minister said earlier in the day that the chipmaker will set up a semiconductor manufacturing plant in the country.

NEW DELHI :Intel Corp currently has no plans to establish a manufacturing facility in India, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The comments came after India's transport minister said earlier in the day that the chipmaker will set up a semiconductor manufacturing plant in the country.

