Intel says it has no current plans to start manufacturing facility in India

NEW DELHI :Intel Corp currently has no plans to establish a manufacturing facility in India, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
The comments came after India's transport minister said earlier in the day that the chipmaker will set up a semiconductor manufacturing plant in the country.
