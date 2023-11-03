Intel to partner with eight manufacturers for made-in-India laptops

New Delhi: Intel on Friday announced it will be collaborating with eight electronics manufacturing services companies and original design manufacturers (ODMs) in India to accelerate laptop manufacturing in the country.

The eight companies are Bhagwati Products Ltd, Dixon Technologies India Ltd, Kaynes Technology India Ltd, Optiemus Electronics Ltd, Panache Digilife Ltd, Smile Electronics Ltd, Syrma SGS Technology Ltd and VVDN Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

In a statement, the American multinational tech giant said the collaboration with the eight firms, some of which will mark their first foray into laptop manufacturing, will help it meet both domestic and global demand.

Under the collaboration, Intel will share its expertise to facilitate the production of complete entry-level laptops in India, which includes utilizing state-of-the-art surface mount technology lines, setting up a quality control process for components and even benchmarking of finished products. Intel is also providing support to ODMs spanning both semi-knocked-down and completely-knocked-down processes.

“The collaboration between Intel and the Indian manufacturing ecosystem marks a pivotal moment for the Indian electronics industry. Intel has been the fundamental enabler of several electronic ecosystems across the world, and we are excited about fueling the same in India. Bringing in Intel's technology-related investments and global system supply chain ecosystem knowledge exemplifies our dedication to fostering electronic manufacturing capabilities in India. By enabling the laptop manufacturing process—from surface mount technology assembly to finished product—we are not only meeting the demands of the Make in India initiative but also contributing to the technological progress of the nation," said Santhosh Viswanathan, Intel's vice-president and managing director for the India region.

Intel will host the India Tech Ecosystem Summit later in November, which will bring together a large number of local manufacturers to showcase devices being made in India.

“I am very pleased that global organizations like Intel are partnering with India, helping to build and catalyse the electronics manufacturing ecosystem for laptops and compute. This aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to drive India's digital economy to $1 trillion and enable the electronics manufacturing ecosystem to contribute $300 billion by 2025-26," Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the minister of state for electronics and IT, skill development and entrepreneurship, said.

