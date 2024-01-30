Interim Budget 2024: What's manufacturing sector's wishlist for FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Interim Budget 2024: The government should implement targeted measures and incentives to support export-oriented electronic manufacturing and enhance schemes like the In-bond manufacturing scheme
As India anticipates the Union Budget for 2024, the spotlight is on the manufacturing sector, a crucial player in the country's economic landscape. The departure of several Chinese brands has presented local players with new opportunities, although competing directly remains challenging. The emphasis now is on nurturing growth and resilience, particularly in the wake of recent global challenges/opportunities and the ongoing pursuit of the ‘Make in India’ initiative.