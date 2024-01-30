As India anticipates the Union Budget for 2024 , the spotlight is on the manufacturing sector, a crucial player in the country's economic landscape. The departure of several Chinese brands has presented local players with new opportunities, although competing directly remains challenging. The emphasis now is on nurturing growth and resilience, particularly in the wake of recent global challenges/opportunities and the ongoing pursuit of the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

With a keen eye on bolstering economic recovery, the government's focus should include a strategic approach towards export-led growth, particularly within the expansive electronic manufacturing domain. As the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology sets an ambitious goal of making India a $300 billion powerhouse by 2025, it is anticipated that a substantial portion, around $120 billion, will be contributed through export activities.

To fortify the manufacturing sector's contribution to this vision, the Union Budget should introduce targeted measures and incentives, specifically tailored to support export-oriented electronic manufacturing. This not only aligns with the government's overarching objectives but also holds the potential to create employment opportunities, particularly for the youth, contributing to the broader goals of the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

One notable avenue deserving attention is the enhancement of existing schemes like the In-bond manufacturing scheme. While this initiative has provided relief to businesses and stabilized working capital, there is room for improvement. Consideration should be given to extending depreciation benefits on goods cleared under the scheme, providing additional incentives for manufacturers with robust compliance and management systems.

The disruptions caused by the global pandemic underscore the vulnerability of supply chains, particularly in the availability and transportation of critical components. In the upcoming budget, measures should be introduced to streamline and fortify the supply chain, ensuring resilience and efficiency and minimizing working capital requirements.

The Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, while effective, can be evolved to further stimulate sustainable growth. Transforming it into a Design and Innovation Linked Incentive scheme would not only encourage investments in production capabilities but also channel funds into research and development. This shift can foster a culture of innovation, ultimately enhancing the competitiveness of Indian industries globally.

Addressing the challenge of imported electronic products is crucial for a level playing field. Consideration should be given to increasing anti-dumping duties on these imports, promoting fair competition. Such a move not only protects domestic manufacturers but also encourages consumers to support indigenous products, aligning with the vision of self-reliance.

As Budget 2024 unfolds, it presents a pivotal opportunity to strategically uplift India's manufacturing sector, contributing to economic growth and solidifying the country's position as a manufacturing powerhouse on the global stage.

Sharan Maini is the Managing Director of Veira Group

