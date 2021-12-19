Investment flows to set up chip  units  likely  by 2022-end

Every country wants a semiconductor fab because that’s the sunrise area. Our policy is different. First, we have thought of a clear ecosystem: from design to fab to the smaller ones, the compound semiconductors, to packaging industry, to creating talent and, then, finally, giving a clear 20-year road map to the industry. Second, 15 years back, there was hardly any electronics manufacturing in India. Today, we have $75 billion worth of electronics manufacturing. So whether we produce chips for automobiles or display for TV, there’s a local market ready to absorb this production. Third, a talent pool of 85,000 semiconductor engineers is being readied as part of the scheme. Sixty institutes—best of the IITs, NITs, engineering colleges, global exchange programmes—are going to collaborate on what we’re calling a chip to startup, as many of these students will become entrepreneurs.