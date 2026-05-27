How the Iran war exposed India’s over-reliance on imported petrochemicals

Vishal Sharma, CEO of Godrej Chemicals, says SMEs in the chemical supply chain have been hit hardest. Godrej Chemicals’ dependence on petrochemicals is largely restricted to sulphur and ammonia, and the company has cut back on the production of products that need them. “The biggest impact has been on working capital requirements. They have doubled. We are a big company, so we can deal with it, but our SME suppliers are in great pain. Cash is the number one issue for them,” he says.