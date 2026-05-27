Bengaluru: Prashant Mehra has had to make some of the toughest decisions of his 30-year career since the US and Israel attacked Iran, throwing global supply chains into disarray. As the head of chemical conglomerate SRF Ltd’s performance films and foils business, he has had to hunt for raw material to keep his plants running and client orders fulfilled. The Gurugram-based division makes plastic packaging for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies, sourcing up to 100 raw petrochemicals from West Asia, China and Europe.
How the Iran war exposed India’s over-reliance on imported petrochemicals
SummaryIt isn’t just oil and fertilizers. The Iran war has shredded India’s petrochemical supply chain, forcing manufacturers to scramble for raw materials, burning cash, cutting output, and even pulling their shutters down.
Bengaluru: Prashant Mehra has had to make some of the toughest decisions of his 30-year career since the US and Israel attacked Iran, throwing global supply chains into disarray. As the head of chemical conglomerate SRF Ltd’s performance films and foils business, he has had to hunt for raw material to keep his plants running and client orders fulfilled. The Gurugram-based division makes plastic packaging for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies, sourcing up to 100 raw petrochemicals from West Asia, China and Europe.
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