IT hardware PLI: Ten of 40 firms started manufacturing in July

IT hardware PLI: Ten of 40 firms started manufacturing in July3 min read 31 Aug 2023, 06:18 PM IST
The government expects an incremental investment of ₹5,010 crore from 40 applicants including global IT hardware companies such as Dell and HP
New Delhi: Ten out of the 40 companies that applied for the Centre's revised production-linked incentive scheme for IT hardware have started production from 1 July 2023, while 25 plan to begin manufacturing by 1 April 2024, government officials said on Thursday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message