It’s a bird, it’s a plane…it’s a Chinese flying car

The government is already thinking about how to manage the airspace once drones and eVTOLs really take off. Shenzhen has mandated the establishment of a “co-ordination mechanism" for low-altitude flights, one that would delineate the airspace. To the north, Nanjing has said it will open up 120 low-altitude flight paths by 2026. The CAAC will have a say in all this, too. In December it designated two new bands of low-altitude airspace for use by drones, helicopters and eVTOLs.