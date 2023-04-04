Jakson Group signs pact with Jinchen Corp to expand solar module manufacturing capacity

NEW DELHI : Energy and infrastructure company Jakson Group on Tuesday announced that it has signed an agreement with Jinchen Corp, a turnkey supplier of advanced solar module manufacturing equipment and technology in China.

“The association is a step forward in Jakson Group’s targets to expand its solar PV manufacturing capacities further in India upto 3 GW annually and will strengthen its plans to cater international markets," the company said in a press release.

This overall manufacturing capability of 3 GW will be achieved in a phased-wise manner over the next few years, with this upcoming phase expected to be completed with installation of additional 600 MW towards the mid of 2023, in collaboration with Jinchen Corp.

It added that the agreement will augment Jakson Group’s existing 500-MW facility at Greater Noida and will take the total module manufacturing capacity to 1.1 GW.

“With this partnership, we envisage to get closer to our near-term goal of achieving solar manufacturing capacity of 3 GW by FY26. It will help us meet the growing global demand for solar energy as we plan to export solar modules to international markets too," said Bharat Gupta, head – solar international business, Jakson Group.

“Our association with them will provide us an opportunity to showcase our advanced solar module manufacturing technology to the world. Together, we hope to make a difference in creating a more sustainable world," said Vikas Singh, general manager - Indian operations, Jinchen Corp.