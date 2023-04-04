Jakson Group signs pact with Jinchen Corp to expand solar module manufacturing capacity

Jakson Group signs pact with Jinchen Corp to expand solar module manufacturing capacity1 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 07:49 PM IST
- The association is a step forward in Jakson Group’s targets to expand its solar PV manufacturing capacities further in India upto 3 GW annually and will strengthen its plans to cater international markets
NEW DELHI : Energy and infrastructure company Jakson Group on Tuesday announced that it has signed an agreement with Jinchen Corp, a turnkey supplier of advanced solar module manufacturing equipment and technology in China.
