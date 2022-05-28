Jindal Steel & Power (JSP) will install India’s first Rail Wheelset manufacturing plant at its Raigarh facility in Chhattisgarh, the company said in a statement on Friday. JSP has collaborated with GIFLO Steel - Hungary for this ambitious project.

The MoU for technology collaboration has been signed between GIFLO Steel - Hungary and Jindal Steel at the “India Hungary Business Forum" organized by the Embassy of Hungary along with FICCI in the national capital on 27 May 2022. The plant will have an initial capacity of 25,000 Wheelsets per year. Jindal Steel will also install a Rail forging unit for Asymmetric Rails which are used in Rail track switches, especially for high-speed train tracks.

“We at Jindal Steel are committed to AtmaNirbhar Bharat Abhiyan launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Rail wheelset manufacturing plant will help Indian Railways to speed up the modernization of its Rail infrastructure; by making available world-class rail wheels to realize the vision of “Gati Shakti" by the Government of India", said Mr V R Sharma, Managing Director of Jindal Steel.

“Having its competence and understanding of the nuances of rail rolling, JSP is working to meet our country’s demand for various grades of Rails while maintaining international quality and safety standards. Our Rail mill in Raigarh has been supplying superior grades of rails to various Metro and Indian Railway projects under execution", Mr V R Sharma further added.

JSPL is the only producer of Head Hardened Rail grades 1080 HH & 1175HT for a heavy axle load of more than 25 Ton & high-speed application in the country. JSPL also produces Rails in grades R 260 and 880 for 60E1, ZU 1-60 & 60E1A1 profiles. JSPL has also supplied R350 HT Grade Rails for its overseas customers