Jindal Steel to install Rail Wheels manufacturing plant in Chattisgarh

The MoU for technology collaboration has been signed between GIFLO Steel - Hungary and Jindal Steel at the “India Hungary Business Forum" organized by the Embassy of Hungary along with FICCI in the national capital on 27 May 2022. The plant will have an initial capacity of 25,000 Wheelsets per year. Jindal Steel will also install a Rail forging unit for Asymmetric Rails which are used in Rail track switches, especially for high-speed train tracks.