JLR expects significant financial loss from reduced output due to chip shortage

Tata Motor’s owned Jaguar and Land Rover Plc on Tuesday said that production of vehicles will be hampered in the first half of the current fiscal year due to the shortage in supply of semi-conductor-based parts and the company will report a negative operating (EBIT) margin and an operating cash outflow of 1billion pounds as a consequence.

The British car maker, which witnessed gradual improvement in retail sales over the last six months, also guided that supply of semi-conductor-based parts is expected to relatively improve in the second half of the fiscal year. This problem though will continue to adversely impact production schedule of the company for the next year and half, until supplier’s ramp up production capacity.

“The company had about £3.7 billion of cash and short-term investments (unaudited). Based on this and broadly in line with expectations given the supply constraints, the company expects to report a cash outflow of about £1 billion with a negative EBIT margin for the quarter. Total liquidity at the end of the first quarter was over £5.6 billion including a £1.9 billion undrawn committed credit facility (RCF)," the company said in a statement.

As demand for passenger and commercial vehicles revived in almost all major markets after the lockdown due Covid-19 pandemic, chipset suppliers were overwhelmed with demand from the auto industry as they did not expect demand for vehicles to return so soon.

“The present semiconductor supply issues represent a significant near-term challenge for the industry which will take time to work through, but we are encouraged by the strong demand we see for when supply recovers. We are taking strong steps to ensure the security of our supply chain for the future, working with our suppliers and chip manufacturers directly to increase the visibility and control over the chip supply for our vehicles," said a Thierry Bolloré, Jaguar Land Rover Chief Executive Officer.

Jaguar Land Rover has been witnessing significant recovery in retail sales over the last six months on the back of recovery in demand for its vehicles in major markets like China, United States and Europe. For the June quarter, total retails of JLR jumped by 68% to 124537 units, due to the low base of last year. Sales of jaguar increased by 55.2% to 29152 units, while the same for Land Rover rose by 72.5% to 95385 units.

“We expect the situation will start to improve in the second half of our financial year. However, the broader underlying structural capacity issues will only be resolved as supplier investments in new capacities comes online over the next 12-18 months and so we expect some level of shortages will continue through to the end of the year and beyond," the company said in a statement.

It further mentioned that JLR will continue to prioritise production of higher margin vehicles for the chip supply available as well as make chip and product specification changes where possible to reduce the impact.

The resultant loss from the reduced outcomes after the company decided to write off its investments worth ₹15000 core, earmarked for developing internal combustion vehicles, which became unviable after the automaker’s move to pivot towards electric vehicle technology.

“Due to profit warning for JLR on account of shortage of semiconductors in 1QFY22 as well as 2QFY22 and indication of negative operating margins for 1HFY22 disappointed investors as street was expecting remarkable improvements in 2QFY22. This would result into sizable loss for Tata Motors on consolidated basis in 1HFY22E. However, we believe that it is not a structural issue and may get resolved in next 1-2 quarters," said Mitul Shah, Head of Research at Reliance Securities.

